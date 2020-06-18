A Winnebago man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of a sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Sawyer County.
Joseph Roy Trepania, 40, was arrested at 6:48 p.m., June 17, by the Wisconsin State Patrol, after a trooper observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Wis. 70 cross the center line of the roadway near First Street in Stone Lake.
A traffic stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Joseph R. Trepania.
According to the State Patrol, Trepania displayed a strong odor of intoxicants and several other indicators of intoxication. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of OWI 6th offense and transported to the Sawyer County Jail. A warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw and the blood draw was completed.
Trepania is also being held for operating a motor vehicle after driver’s license revocation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.