Chippewa County was made aware of a security threat to the Chippewa County Courthouse directed at a specific case that was to take place on Tuesday, May 2.

Based on the cooperation of several departments within Chippewa County, a decision was made to increase courthouse security level for business hours. During the morning hours of Tuesday, May 2, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and several assisting agencies monitored the area of suspected travel.

