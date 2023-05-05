Chippewa County was made aware of a security threat to the Chippewa County Courthouse directed at a specific case that was to take place on Tuesday, May 2.
Based on the cooperation of several departments within Chippewa County, a decision was made to increase courthouse security level for business hours. During the morning hours of Tuesday, May 2, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and several assisting agencies monitored the area of suspected travel.
Due to the strong cooperation and professional working relationship of law enforcement in northwest Wisconsin as well as Minnesota; the vehicle was identified.
Based on the route of travel and identification of the vehicle, law enforcement coordinated a traffic stop.
The suspect was stopped in the town of Woodmohr on Highway 53 between Exit 110 and Exit 102. The driver refused to exit the vehicle.
Due to this, Highway 53 was closed in this area in the best interest of public safety. Both north and south bound lanes are closed between Exit 102 and Exit 110. Traffic on Hwy. 53 southbound will divert onto Highway 40, and Hwy. 53 northbound will divert onto CTH B to CTH Q North.
Negotiations were initiated by a crisis negotiator from the city of Chippewa Falls Police Department. Area law enforcement and the regional SWAT team assisted in securing the scene.
The suspect was taken into custody after non-lethal use of force techniques were utilized.
Harley Alcala, a 39-year-old man, was arrested. A $100,000 cash bond was set this week in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell says Alcala could be charged with making terroristic threats which included threats to a judge and possibly attempted kidnapping.
A hearing was scheduled May 2 in Chippewa County where Alcala’s visitation and contact with his daughter were to be suspended. Alcala allegedly made several threatening posts on Facebook that indicated he was going to leave with his daughter .
"When dynamic incidents like this occur we sincerely appreciate the cooperation of the community as well as our working relationships with regional public safety professionals," said Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Chippewa Falls Police Department, Bloomer Police Department, Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rice Lake Police Department, city of Eau Claire Police Department, Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the Regional SWAT team, Chippewa County Highway Department, Tilden Fire Department and Bloomer Area Fire Department assisted in this incident.
