The Bruce girl’s basketball team will compete with a varsity team schedule, despite conversations that considered moving to a junior varsity schedule.
During the Oct. 10 school board meeting, Bruce High School Principal Brad Cody told school board members that within the Lakeland conference, there are only two schools with a junior varsity line up. The conference also only has two or three C-teams.
The girl’s high school team will begin with only a handful of returning players and several girls with little experience in the sport.
Cody said basketball numbers are down across the conference. He is optimistic the school can make a varsity schedule work.
School board member Jodi Hopkins agreed with the decision to keep the team playing varsity games. She expressed concern about how canceling varsity games could affect other teams in the conference.
School board members approved the hiring of Joelynn Frisch as the girl’s varsity basketball coach.
School board members discussed options for early retirement provisions for new employees. Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl spoke highly of the good salaries staff are earning as a point of retention of quality staff.
The options being considered are a cliff-vesting schedule or a graded-vesting schedule. The cliff-vesting schedule would allow staff to meet certain lengths of time, such as 10 years.
School board member Dan Kempen said he may prefer a cliff-vesting period where staff are partially vested at five years and then fully at 10 years.
School board member Dan Robers said he would like to have exiting staff members complete an exit interview to help identify why some staff members are leaving. Incentivising staff with a vested amount $2,000 may not be a big enough incentive, according to Robers.
Sturzl said he is seeing a generational shift among staff, even at the state level, who no longer want to “ride it” to retirement.
School board members will have the opportunity to review different options and further discuss the topic at the November school board meeting.
The 2022 annual meeting will be held 6:30 p.m., Oct. 24. In the October 10 meeting Sturzl said, “we are in a good position,” when speaking of the school’s 2022-2023 budget. Two things Sturzl said the school is working on is staff and the student population.
Sturzl also said, “as a district we do not have debt; that is a good thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.