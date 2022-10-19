The Bruce girl’s basketball team will compete with a varsity team schedule, despite conversations that considered moving to a junior varsity schedule. 

During the Oct. 10 school board meeting, Bruce High School Principal Brad Cody told school board members that within the Lakeland conference, there are only two schools with a junior varsity line up. The conference also only has two or three C-teams.

