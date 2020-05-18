The Taylor county Sheriffs Office Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call from Medford Healthmart Pharmacy on Main Street in the city of Medford at 8:37 a.m., Friday, May 15, reporting the pharmacy had just been robbed.
It was reported a lone, male subject wearing a mask entered the pharmacy and confronted staff members and demanded narcotics at gunpoint. Pharmacy staff cooperated with the suspect and he left the store with an undisclosed amount of drugs. The male suspect got into a black colored SUV, possible a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and left the area heading northbound on Main Street.
No one was injured during the incident.
At this time, no suspects have been identified.
The incident is under investigation by the Medford Police Department with assistance of the Taylor County Sheriffs Office.
If you have any information that may be helpful in the investigation, contact the Taylor County Dispatch Center at 715-748-2200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.