A motorcycle operator was killed in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday in Barron County
The Barron County 911 Center took a call at 1:07 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, of a motorcycle and car accident on U.S. 8 near County Road O, east of Barron.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
A motorcycle operator was killed in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday in Barron County
The Barron County 911 Center took a call at 1:07 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, of a motorcycle and car accident on U.S. 8 near County Road O, east of Barron.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron Fire Department, Marshfield Medical Center Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and Life Link Helicopter responded.
An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by Caryn Becker, 68, of Cameron, pulled out from the stop sign on Hwy O onto U.S. 8 and failed to see a motorcycle driven by Steven Roest, 73, of Barron.
Lifesaving measures were conducted on Roest but he died from his injuries.
Becker was treated and released at the scene with minor injuries.
U.S. 8 was closed for three hours by the Barron County Highway Shop.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the accident scene.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved, including all of our first responders," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
This is the seventh traffic fatality in Barron County so far in 2023.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.