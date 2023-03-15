A Polk County woman faces charges related to operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance after a traffic stop in Barron County.
Elizabeth M Mandelin, 44, of Amery, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post on allegations of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.
According to the State Patrol, troopers stopped a vehicle for expired registration and a view obstruction on Second Avenue at Grove Street, in Cumberland, at 9:10 a.m., Wednesday, March 15. Upon contact with the driver, the trooper noticed the heavy odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The driver admitted to using marijuana the day before, a WSP press release states.
After an investigation, Mandelin was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, 5th offense.
The driver was taken to Cumberland Hospital for a legal blood test and later released to the Barron County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.