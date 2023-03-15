Traffic stop

A Polk County woman faces charges related to operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance after a traffic stop in Barron County.

Elizabeth M Mandelin, 44, of Amery, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post on allegations of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

