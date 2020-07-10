By Jerilea Hendrick
Bruce Stock Appreciation Day returns Saturday, July 11 to downtown Bruce and will feature live music, good food, classic cars and more.
Throughout the day area Bruce businesses will be offering chicken dinners, burgers, hot dogs, booya, street tacos to name a few. Several area vendors will also be on hand offering festive foods including kettle corn, mini donuts, frozen lemonade, hot beef and pulled pork sandwiches.
A craft fair and classic car show will begin Bruce Stock Appreciation Day at 10 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m. The classic car show will be sponsored by L’Cars Automotive and Classic Auto Collision Center.
Heart of the North Brewing Company, MoonRidge Brew Pub and Valkyrie Brewing Company will be offering beer samplings at Glory B’s from noon to 3 p.m.
The schedule of live music includes the following:
Noon to 4 p.m. there will be music by the Blue Jeans and Gasoline Band at Glory B’s.
4 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be music by the South of 8 Band at the L’Cars parking lot.
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. there will be live music by two-thirds of the Lincoln Boys Band in the parking lot of L’Cars.
9 p.m. to midnight Chris Kroeze will be playing in the L’Cars parking lot. Chris Kroeze will take a break at 10 p.m. for the fireworks display and return to finish at midnight.
The Bruce Lions Club is sponsoring a fireworks display at the Bruce Fire Hall at 10 p.m.
Also throughout the day alcoholic beverages can be purchased from Hot Shots, Glory B’s and the Pourhouse. Please support the local bars and businesses by not carrying in beverages and food.
The Bruce Community Volunteers would like to remind everyone that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or any other viral illness, to please be courteous and stay home.
Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout Main Street. Please respect the rights of people who wish to social distance and/or wear face masks. Please plan on bringing lawn chairs as seating will be limited.
