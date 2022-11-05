The Barron County 911 Center received a call from the Jennie-O Plant in Barron reporting a chemical leak at its Main Plant Feed Mill location at 9:27 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31.
Upon arrival, emergency responders conducted an assessment and determined that two chemicals (Anatox and Lysine) had been accidentally mixed together and were off-gassing a poisonous vapor into the atmosphere. Jennie-O had immediately evacuated the facility to protect employees against inhalation hazards.
Emergency responders enacted a precautionary shelter-in-place on the north side of the plant that encompassed the Barron County Highway Department and Riverview Terrace Estates. A precautionary shelter-in-place was also issued on the south side of the plant, from Hwy 8 to LaSalle Ave, beginning at 6th Street and extending to 11th Street. This also included a detour of Hwy 8 as an added safety measure.
Afternoon weather patterns assisted in keeping the chemical vapor mostly within the Jennie-O property, however air monitoring of the surrounding neighborhoods was continually being conducted by the Barron Fire Department to ensure public safety.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., Jennie-O plant representatives and emergency responders determined that the chemical mixture posed no further danger to public health, at which time the shelters-in-place were lifted and Hwy 8 was reopened.
Two employees drove themselves to local hospitals to be checked out. No other injuries were reported.
Responding agencies included: Barron Maple Grove Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Rice Lake Fire Department/Hazmat Team, Barron Police Department, Barron County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.
