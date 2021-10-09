The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved death in Chippewa County that occurred on the evening of Friday, Oct. 8.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m., in the town of Goetz, which is an area just north of Cadott.
A Chippewa County Sheriff’s sergeant initiated a traffic stop with a subject on a moped in rural Chippewa County. A physical altercation between the subject and sergeant broke out during the traffic stop, and the subject sprayed the sergeant with a substance. The sergeant discharged their weapon, striking the subject.
EMS provided life-saving measures to the subject, but the subject succumbed to their injuries before arriving at a hospital.
No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.
The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Eau Claire Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Chippewa County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
