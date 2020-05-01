The State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Wisconsin National Guard are working with local health departments to create community testing events in places with a known lack of access to testing or additional testing is needed because of high rates of COVID-19.
Upcoming events are planned:
On Friday, May 1, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Buffalo and Pepin counties, Buffalo County Highway Shop, S1672 WI-37, Alma, WI 54610.
On Sunday and Monday, May 3-4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Barron, Polk and St. Croix Tribe, St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Campground, 122 Tamarack Street, Turtle Lake, WI 54889.
“Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day now is one of our success stories here in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “But capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin. The state has been working hard to support local health departments throughout this crisis and we’re pleased to announce that, starting today, our partnership will expand with the creation of community testing events throughout the state.”
Additional community testing sites will be announced in the coming days. Symptoms of COVD-19 include:
Fever, defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°F
Subjective fever, for example if a person feels unusually warm to the touch, or reports sensations similar to previous experiences of fever
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Sore throat
Headache
Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills)
Muscle aches (myalgia)
New loss of taste or smell.
Wisconsin’s goal, and the key to turning the dial through the Badger Bounce Back Plan, is being able to test everyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, conduct contact tracing, and get those who have been exposed to the virus in quarantine to thwart the spread.
