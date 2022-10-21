The Barron County 911 Center received a call of a one vehicle rollover at 10:13 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, on County U in Bruce just south of Dallas.
An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man from Rice Lake was traveling south on County U in Barron County when he went off the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down in the roadway.
The passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, and the driver were both extricated from the vehicle and flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. He said reports will be forwarded to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol causing injuries.
The accident is being reconstructed by the State Patrol and remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Mayo Ambulance, Dallas Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dallas Fire Department, Life Link Helicopter and Mayo Helicopter responded.
