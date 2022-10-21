Crash

The Barron County 911 Center received a call of a one vehicle rollover at 10:13 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, on County U in Bruce just south of Dallas.

An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man from Rice Lake was traveling south on County U in Barron County when he went off the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down in the roadway. 

