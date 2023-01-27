Applicants are being sought by the governor's office for appointment as coroner in Pepin County.
The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Albers on Jan. 18, 2023. The new coroner will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 4, 2027.
Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2023.
For more information about the position, contact Pepin County Clerk Audrey Bauer.
Those interested in applying must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and academic qualifications, civic activities, and community involvement.
The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.
Potential applicants with questions about the application process may contact the Gubernatorial Appointments Office, at (608) 267-3675 or govappointments@wisconsin.gov.
