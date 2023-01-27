Governors office

Applicants are being sought by the governor's office for appointment as coroner in Pepin County.

The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Albers on Jan. 18, 2023. The new coroner will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 4, 2027.

