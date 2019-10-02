Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and senior Wisconsin Army National Guard leaders will join family and friends in sending off approximately 165 Soldiers deploying to Ukraine this fall at an 11 a.m. ceremony Oct. 4 at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas.
The 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters will deploy in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, where it will serve as the headquarters element overseeing a group of multinational “partner and advise training teams” – or PATTs – based at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in western Ukraine.
The Red Arrow Soldiers will work alongside other partner nations to assist in building professional units capable of defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Since 2015, U.S. Army Europe has trained and advised Ukrainian security forces in western Ukraine by mentoring Ukrainian cadre and assisting in the development and enhancement of ranges and training areas.
The 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters has deployed numerous times since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, including in 2014-15 when the brigade headquarters deployed to the Middle East as a base defense operations center and as a military engagement team working with allied nations and partner militaries in the region. The brigade headquarters also deployed in 2009-10 when the entirety of the Red Arrow deployed to Iraq with 3,200 troops. The Red Arrow has a long lineage of service to both Wisconsin and the nation dating back to the Civil War, World War I, and World War II.
The deployment comes at a time when approximately 800 other Red Arrow Soldiers from the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team are deployed with both the Appleton-headquartered 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry and the Eau Claire-based 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry. The 127th remains deployed to Afghanistan, while the 128th mobilized in July in preparation for its own mission in Afghanistan.
