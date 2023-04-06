An Elk Mound area woman died at a structure fire on Wednesday, April 5, in the town of Wheaton, in Chippewa County.
The victim was identified as Carolyn A. Nelson, 84.
Wheaton Fire & Rescue responded at 5:39 p.m. to a report of a medical alarm at 2754 20th St., in the Town of Wheaton, Chippewa County, south of Wis. 29. Shortly after the initial call the Chippewa County Communications Center advised the call was potentially a fire response as the alarm company stated they could hear a smoke alarm in the background and someone stating the words fire.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Wheaton Fire and Rescue, Chippewa County Coroner’s Office and Eau Claire Ambulance service responded to a medical alarm at the residence. Upon the arrival of Wheaton first responders they discovered the residence engulfed in smoke.
First arriving fire units reported smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story residence. It was believed the occupant of the residence, an elderly female, was still inside. A Fire Suppression Tool agent was deployed, knocking down the fire.
Wheaton Fire & Rescue made entry into the first floor to conduct search and rescue.
The female occupant was located in the living room area of the residence. She was removed by the entry team. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire was extinguished in the living area of the residence. Overhaul indicated no extension of the fire to other parts of the residence, however the entire residence had significant smoke damage.
"The fire is believed to have started near a chair in the center of the living room," said Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes.
The fire is not suspicious in nature, according to Hakes.
"The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined," he said.
There is no foul play suspected in the matter, and the fire is believed to be an accidental fire, according to Hakes.
One Wheaton firefighter was treated at the scene and transported by Eau Claire Fire Department Medics to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Wheaton Fire Rescue was assisted by Eau Claire Fire Department Medic units, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputies, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department Communications Center, State Fire Marshalls Office, and the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office.
