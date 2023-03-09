The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is notifying all Wisconsinites enrolled in BadgerCare Plus or another Medicaid program they will need to renew their benefits by an assigned due date between June 2023 and May 2024. Members should wait until they receive their renewal packet to complete their renewal.
Members should also make sure DHS has their current address, phone number, and email so they can get essential information and renew their benefits by their assigned due date. The easiest way for members to update their contact information is at access.wi.gov or by using the free MyACCESS app. During the COVID-19 public health emergency, the federal government required DHS to allow BadgerCare Plus and Medicaid members to maintain health care coverage. This policy is ending due to federal legislation passed in December 2022 (Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023). As of January 2023, there are over 1.6 million members enrolled in BadgerCare Plus or Medicaid.
“We are asking all members to watch their mailbox, read the letters from DHS, and act by their renewal deadline,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “The earliest BadgerCare Plus and Medicaid members will begin to renew their benefits is mid-May 2023. Our priority is ensuring Wisconsinites continue to have health care coverage – whether through our state programs, an employer, or through HealthCare.gov. Free help is available through our partners for anyone who will need health care coverage and need assistance to understand their options and how to enroll.”
“We appreciate all our partners, and we have been working closely with our local, tribal, and regional agency partners to prepare for what will be unprecedented levels of activity,” said Medicaid Director Jamie Kuhn. “All our partners have been working hard to prepare for this first of its kind transition. We are all ready to serve.”
