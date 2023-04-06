Chippewa County officials announced an information security breach stemming from an employee that accidentally downloaded an application that allowed remote access to a government computer.
A remote-control application was accidentally downloaded on Feb. 28, by a Chippewa County employee.
The county cannot confirm how this occurred, but officials believe it was by accidentally clicking on an internet pop-up or malicious link in error that downloaded the application.
The employee was working on their computer in their office on March 1 and someone else started to use the remote-control application and started to type. That person gained access to the computer for about five minutes until the Information Technology (IT) Department was able to stop the access.
The IT Department was able to confirm that approximately 25-35MB of data was sent through this application from 9:20-9:25 a.m. on March 1.
County officials believe the data that was obtained was most likely documents that had been saved on the employee’s desktop.
There were seven total documents saved on the employee’s desktop that contained HIPAA information.
A letter notifying many of the individuals was mailed to those individuals.
There are several names on one of those documents (a spreadsheet) that the county no longer has addresses for because those individuals have not been clients of the county in over 10 years and are no longer residing at the addresses the county has on file. This spreadsheet contained a medical history number, client name, drug prescribed, date signed and the doctor’s initials.
No social security numbers were included on any of the documents potentially breached.
