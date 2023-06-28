Ready Wisconsin

As the Independence Day holiday approaches, people will be heading to the pool, firing up the grill, or celebrating the holiday with a bang. However, they celebrate our nation’s independence, ReadyWisconsin encourages everyone to make safety a priority.

“Unfortunately, one of the biggest celebrations in the country can end in tragedy if people don’t take precautions,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “Taking a moment to be a little more attentive and a little more cautious can help save lives and keep everyone’s celebrations bright and safe.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.