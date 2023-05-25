Amber Alert Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), in advance of National Missing Children’s Day on Thursday, May 25,, is recognizing the 20-year anniversary of the implementation of the AMBER Alert program in Wisconsin. AMBER Alert programs were put in place across the United States after Amber Hagerman, 9, of Arlington, Texas, was abducted and murdered near her home in 1996. The AMBER Alert program is in memory of Amber Hagerman, however, the AMBER in the alert name stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.

“For two decades, the AMBER Alert program has been an important part of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s work to keep kids in Wisconsin safe,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “In collaboration with partners around the state, we are committed to building upon the successes of this program in the years ahead.”

