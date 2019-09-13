A Chippewa Falls woman was arrested Thursday on an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
Melanie S. Schrader, 47, was arrested on Sept. 12 after officers learned Schrader wanted to have a male acquaintance killed.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, a meeting was arranged after speaking with Schrader. During this meeting, Schrader provided money, an address and a photograph of the person she wanted killed. Schrader was arrested without incident.
A bond hearing for Schrader is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept.13.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and Chippewa Falls Police Department responded.
