The Chetek Police Department responded to a 911 call at 4:02 p.m., Sunday, May 2, in the 1200 block of W. Banks Street for a subject who was acting strange and paranoid.
As the Chetek police officer arrived on scene a male subject, identified as Kevin Swartz, 35, of this address, told law enforcement he had a gun, would shoot them and he also had an explosive device in the house. Negotiations continued for about 30 minutes and the suspect came out with some sort of black device that he claimed was an explosive. The subject stated if they got any closer, he would set off the explosive device.
The Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response team was called to the scene along with the Chetek Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
A perimeter was set up, and nearby residences were evacuated.
Negotiations continued with the subject inside for several hours with the use of gas and other distraction devices to attempt to have the subject exit the residence. The subject refused to exit.
The Barron/Rusk Team breached the residence and made contact with the suspect as he crawled into the ceiling. Negotiations continued with the team inside the residence until the subject fell through the ceiling and was taken into custody just before 10 p.m.
A search warrant was conducted by the Chetek Police Department on the residence, and no explosive devices or weapon were located.
The device displayed earlier was a painted cylinder that did not contain anything.
"We want to thank all the citizens that were evacuated for their patience and allowing us to end this incident without injuries to the suspect or deputies," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
Swartz is facing charged through the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.