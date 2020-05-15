The Sawyer County Sheriff s Office continues to ask for the public's assistance in locating 89-year-old Norbert "Tony" Dantzman who went missing from the Winter area Labor Day Weekend 2019.
A $5,000 reward has been issued.
Tony was last seen walking north out of Winter on County W. He was wearing a black jacket, a black and white checkered shirt, black pants, black shoes and a gray hat.
Tony suffers from dementia and may not realize he was lost.
"I appreciate the diligent and continued effort in the search for my father, whose disappearance has caused my family and me great sorrow. Any information no matter how small or seemingly insignificant is valued. If you know anything, please come forward and help my family in the search of my missing father", said David Dantzman, Tony's son.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek asks all citizens in Sawyer County and surrounding counties check their outbuildings and contact the Sawyer County Sheriff at 715-634-5213 if anything suspicious is located that may be tied to his disappearance.If you have any information contact your local police department, sheriff's department or call 911.
A reward has been offered for information leading top the location of Tony Dantzman. He went missing on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 from Northern Lights Motel in Winter. He suffers from dementia and a nationwide Silver Alert has been issued. He currently lives in Crescent City, Calif. and was in Sawyer County for a family reunion.
Tony is 5'-9" tall and weighs 136 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing a checkered shirt, black vest, black pants, light-colored baseball cap and his glasses.
Both of Tony's index fingers are crooked. His birthday is June 20, 1930.
Tony is a Marine Corps veteran. It is possible he could be anywhere, and he might not appear to seem lost because of his cognitive issues.
