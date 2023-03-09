The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will announce the names of the top six candidates for the 76th Alice in Dairyland position at a press conference on Friday, March 10, at 11:30 a.m., in Delevan.

Following the official announcement, the candidates, along with the 75th Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer, will be available for interviews and photos.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.