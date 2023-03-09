The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will announce the names of the top six candidates for the 76th Alice in Dairyland position at a press conference on Friday, March 10, at 11:30 a.m., in Delevan.
Following the official announcement, the candidates, along with the 75th Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer, will be available for interviews and photos.
Prior to being selected as top candidates, applicants completed an application and a preliminary interview. In the weeks following the announcement, the top six candidates will prepare for the three day Alice in Dairyland Finals, which will be held May 11-13, 2023 in Walworth County. Candidates will be evaluated by an interview panel as they demonstrate their marketing skills and agricultural knowledge through agribusiness tours, media interviews, an impromptu question and answer session, individual interviews, and candidate presentations. The selection of the 76th Alice in Dairyland will be announced live during the program at the conclusion of the finals on May 13, 2023.
Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and serving as Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador. Each Alice is employed by DATCP for one year and travels thousands of miles across the state, presenting to students, completing media interviews, and attending community events to promote the state’s agriculture industry. The 76th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term in July 2023. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit www.aliceindairyland.com and follow Alice online on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
