Transportation grants

More than $6 million in federal grants will be distributed to eight Wisconsin counties and municipalities to help develop comprehensive plans to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced the Safe Streets and Roads for all (SS4A) grant program recipients this week. The list includes projects for the city of Park Falls in Price County and the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians in Sawyer, Rusk and Washburn counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.