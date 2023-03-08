The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has published the 2023 spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) treatment plan, including an online video presentation, interactive maps, and factsheets at smaerialspray.wi.gov.
“The spongy moth is a serious invasive pest that threatens our forests and urban trees. It can have a negative impact on Wisconsin’s timber, paper, nursery, and tourism industries,” said Michael Falk, forest entomologist at DATCP.
Beginning in May and continuing through July, DATCP plans to treat selected areas in western Wisconsin using low-flying planes. A total of approximately 71,250 acres at 37 sites in 10 counties are scheduled for treatment. These areas have been identified as having increasing populations of spongy moth, a destructive non-native insect with an appetite for hundreds of species of trees and shrubs.
The following counties are scheduled to receive aerial treatments: Barron, Chippewa, Crawford, Dunn, Grant, La Crosse, Lafayette, Rusk, Vernon, and Washburn. Maps of treatment areas are available online. Treatments are either “BtK” or mating disruption.
A“BtK” treatment is scheduled for a 724 acre site in far southwestern Rusk County. BtK, short for Bacillus thuringiensis var. Kurstaki, is a bacterium found naturally on leaves and in the soil. These bacteria are tiny little factories that produce protein crystals that kill specific groups of insects. When eaten, the protein crystals tear the cells that line the intestine of susceptible insects, causing them to die from bacterial infection. The source of this infection can be the BtK spores in BtK insecticide or any of a number of species of bacteria already present in the insect gut. Death can occur within a few hours to a few weeks after BtK application. The strain commonly known as “kurstaki” is used to produce the spongy moth insecticide that kills the caterpillars of various moths and butterflies.
Most BtK applications are applied from aircraft or spray trucks to areas where spongy moths threaten trees and the public. A series of two sprays is applied in early May, when caterpillars are small and most susceptible to BtK. Sprays outside of the generally infested area are applied to eliminate isolated populations of moths, thereby slowing the spread of the spongy moth infestation through the state. In counties where spongy moth is already established, these sprays are designed to prevent or reduce defoliation and nuisance problems.
Mating disruptors are pheromone-based products. The pheromone is the scent of the female moth that attracts male moths. When we spread the pheromone in an area, it confuses the males so they cannot find females.
Spongy moth program staff will present information regarding treatment plans at three upcoming presentations. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with staff, learn more about the spongy moth, and view maps of treatment areas.
The presentations will be:
Platteville: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville;
La Crosse: Thursday, March 16, 2023 11:00-1:00 p.m.; La Crosse Public Library, 800 Main St., La Crosse;
Rice Lake: Thursday, March 16, 2023 5:00-7:00 p.m.; Rice Lake Public Library, 2 E. Marshall St., Rice Lake.
