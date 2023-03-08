Spongy moth spraying planned

A 724 acre site in Rusk County is scheduled for “BtK” spongy moth treatment this year. 

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has published the 2023 spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) treatment plan, including an online video presentation, interactive maps, and factsheets at smaerialspray.wi.gov.

“The spongy moth is a serious invasive pest that threatens our forests and urban trees. It can have a negative impact on Wisconsin’s timber, paper, nursery, and tourism industries,” said Michael Falk, forest entomologist at DATCP.

