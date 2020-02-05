The 19th annual Hemlock Creek snowshoe hike is set for Saturday, Feb. 8. A choice of three hikes, sponsored by the Blue Hills and Superior Lobe Chapters of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, will step off from the log shelter at the Murphy Flowage Recreation Area. Guided hikes of 1, 3 and 7 miles are offered. The seven-miler starts at 1 p.m. with the shorter hikes starting at about 1:15 p.m.
New this year is an interpretative scenic stroll. Before taking to the trail enjoy snacks and a hot drink while socializing and making new friends around the bonfire.
Snowshoe participants are encouraged to arrive early before hitting the trail and gather around the bonfire or mingle in the shelter for snacks and hot cider. The 7-mile snowshoers will cover the entire Hemlock Creek Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and finish at Cheers Restaurant at Tagalong Golf Course and Restaurant. As an option everyone can congregate at Cheers around 4:30 p.m.
Participants should dress appropriately for weather conditions using a layer system to regulate for comfort. Poles may be helpful particularly when hiking down a steep hill.
Hikes, 7-mile shuttle, snacks and loaner snowshoes are available free. Loaner snowshoe reservations can be made by contacting Jim Kurz at (715) 532-7246 or jbrekkekurz@centurytel.net. A limited number of loaner snowshoes provided by the Ladysmith School District are available.
For more information on the event call Don Erickson (715) 416-4945. Since cell phone reception is questionable at Murphy Flowage Recreation Area, phone contact will not be available after 10 a.m. on the day of the event. Participants should RSVP to indicate hike preference.
Murphy Flowage Recreation Area is on Rusk County Hwy. F, eight miles south of Birchwood. For those traveling from Rice Lake or Weyerhaeuser, the area is 4.5-miles north of the junction of County Hwys O and F.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.