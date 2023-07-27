Osseo wastewater treatment plant funds

Osseo in Trempealeau County is receiving $7.1 million in additional funding for the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility for the city.

The existing system built in 1961, and upgraded in 1985 and 2001, has several unit processes that have either exceeded their useful life, are operating over design capacity, experiencing operational issues, or were not designed to comply with future phosphorus limits.

