Osseo in Trempealeau County is receiving $7.1 million in additional funding for the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility for the city.
The existing system built in 1961, and upgraded in 1985 and 2001, has several unit processes that have either exceeded their useful life, are operating over design capacity, experiencing operational issues, or were not designed to comply with future phosphorus limits.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Farah Ahmad announced the award on Wednesday, this week.
“The Biden-Harris Administration created the Rural Partners Network to help all rural communities receive their fair share of government resources to build strong and prosperous futures,” Ahmad said. “Modern, reliable infrastructure lays the foundation for those futures. USDA is proud to partner with the City of Osseo to ensure its wastewater treatment plant can safely meet the needs of the community and help create long-term economic stability for everyone living in the area.”
In June 2023, USDA Rural Development approved a loan of $6.338 million and a grant of $850,000 through the USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program. This investment will be used to provide additional financing due to increased project bid costs.
The Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage. The program serves people and businesses in eligible rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas.
“Today’s funding announcement is recognition of the important role played by rural areas in our state and nation,” said USDA Rural Development Wisconsin State Director Julie Lassa. “Wastewater treatment facilities are critical infrastructure for communities, and today’s investment will allow the city to meet its future needs. It is a clear example of how the federal government can assist local leaders in advancing their community’s priorities.”
Construction is currently underway and is tentatively scheduled for completion in October 2024.
