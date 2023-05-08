A St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy slain in the line of duty last weekend has been identified.
Deputy Kaitie Leising has served with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office since 2022. Prior to that, she served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota, for about 2 years.
“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Sheriff Scott Knudson of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office informs you of the passing of Deputy Kaitie Leising, age 29, of the St. Croix County Sheriffs Office,” a release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office states.
“While investigating a vehicle in the ditch with a possible impaired driver, gun fire was exchanged and Deputy Leising was killed,” Knudson states in the release.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the township of Glenwood that occurred on the evening of Saturday, May 6.
At approximately 6:15 p.m., a St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched for a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch. Shortly after arrival, the deputy reported shots fired. The deputy sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where they later died. The involved individual fled and was later found deceased in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.
There is no threat to the community.
Leising’s body was escorted from the medical examiner's office in Ramsey County, Minn., to the funeral home by a law enforcement procession on Sunday.
Deputies and Officers will stand vigil by her side until the services are complete.
“Our love and condolences go out to the family of Kaitie Leising and all those with whom she served. We, as a law enforcement family, will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to her family. We will miss her infectious smile and personality. She will be missed by all she touched,” Knudson stated.
Funeral arrangements with Law Enforcement Honors are pending.
According to the Department of Justice, Deputy Leising arrived at the scene and encountered the driver of the vehicle in a ditch along with another vehicle of individuals that stopped to assist the individual.
Deputy Leising requested the individual, Jeremiah D. Johnson, age 34, participate in field sobriety tests before returning to his vehicle. Johnson was evasive to Deputy Leising’s requests and after about 8 minutes of dialogue, Johnson turned toward Deputy Leising, drew a handgun and shot her. After being struck, Deputy Leising discharged her weapon three times, but none of the rounds hit Johnson before he fled to the nearby wooded area. This incident was captured on body camera.
The occupants of the assisting vehicle immediately began lifesaving measures on Deputy Leising, who was transported to a local hospital where she died.
Additional officers responded and began searching the wooded area near the scene. Approximately an hour after Deputy Leising had been shot, a law enforcement officer observed Johnson, heard a gunshot and witnessed him collapse to the ground.
During the search for Johnson no law enforcement discharged their weapons. A handgun was recovered at the scene where Johnson was located deceased.
DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
