Kaitie Leising

A St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy slain in the line of duty last weekend has been identified.

Deputy Kaitie Leising has served with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office since 2022. Prior to that, she served with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota, for about 2 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.