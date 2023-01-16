Law enforcement in Polk County are seeking a suspect in an alleged gas drive-off.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 10:13 am
Law enforcement in Polk County are seeking a suspect in an alleged gas drive-off.
Clayton Police Department is looking for law enforcement and the publics help in identifying the unknown male party in the attached photos.
On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5, a male party pumped $77 worth of fuel in a truck that had a snow covered license plate. The incident occurred at 7:25 a.m., at BP Amoco 110 State Hwy 63, Clayton.
The subject entered the store and selected an item to purchase along with paying for the fuel.
The subject attempted to pay for the purchase with a pay app on phone, stated to the clerk that the phone app was not working and that he had a card in his truck and would return to pay.
He then left the store got in his truck and drove away.
Information can be provided by either phone or email.
Clayton Police Department at 715-948-2121.
