Emergency responders were called early Saturday in Sawyer County to a report of a woman hit by a truck. The call was at 6:53 a.m., Aug. 19.
Sawyer County deputies assisted by the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, Sawyer County EMS and the Stone Lake and LCO Fire Departments were dispatched to Snowmobile Trail number 31 north of Sissabagama Road in the town of Sand Lake for a report of a person being struck by a vehicle.
Upon arrival, an 18-year-old female victim was located and transported by ambulance for medical attention. The woman ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounce deceased while in transport to a medical facility.
According to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek, further investigation and information received from several individuals that remained on scene revealed the location of the incident was the site of an underage alcohol party.
Deputies also learned a 16-year-old juvenile driving a 2011 Ford F-350 struck the victim and ran her over.
The suspect fled the area and was later taken into custody by Washburn County Sheriff’s deputies, according to Mrotek.
The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family and further investigation into the incident by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Sawyer County Medical Examiner’s Office.
