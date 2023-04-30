A Superior man was killed on Saturday, April 29, following a crash with a semi truck in Douglas County.
The crash occurred at about 1:35p.m., on eastbound US 2 (E. Second) at 41st Avenue near the city of Superior.
According to the state patrol, a semi-truck and trailer, with an SUV following behind it, were both traveling east bound on U.S. Highway 2/East 2nd Street, near the intersection of 41st Avenue East in the City of Superior. A male subject driving the SUV struck the back of the semi-truck, left the roadway sheering off a light pole, and came to rest in the front yard of a residential home. The driver of the SUV was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. Life-saving efforts were attempted on scene, but were unsuccessful.
The fatality involved a 78-year-old man from Superior driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander.
A 21-year-old man from Manitoba,Canada was driving the 2023 Volvo semi tractor trailer.
No additional injuries were reported
Names are not being released until next of kin has been notified.
Assisting agencies included Superior Fire Department, Superior Police Department, and Mayo Ambulance.
The crash is currently under investigation by the State Patrol and Superior Police Department.
