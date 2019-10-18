One person was killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Barron County on Thursday.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department received a call at about 4:52 a.m., Oct. 17, of a two-vehicle crash west of Poskin near County F and U.S. 8, in the town of Clinton. The caller reported one of the vehicles was on fire.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff's Department along with the Barron Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Barron County Medical Examiner's Office, Almena Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.
Initial investigation shows the driver of a van traveling eastbound on U.S. 8 crossed the centerline and into the path of a westbound semi-tractor trailer that was hauling U.S. Postal Service mail.
The 51-year-old driver of the semi-tractor trailer was transported to Mayo Hospital in Barron with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 44-year-old driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers were the only persons involved in the crash.
Names of the drivers are being withheld pending notification of family.
The crash is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Department and reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
U.S. 8 was detoured.
