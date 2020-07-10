By Luke Klink
The Ladysmith city council will hold public hearings Monday, addressing proposed changes to ATV speeds, wellhead protection and the process for submitting nuisance property complaints.
The ATV proposal calls for increasing the current 10 mph ATV speed limit to match posted speed limits, which is 25 mph on most city streets and 35 mph in a few areas. This proposal is mainly resulting from concerns current slower ATV travel could be impeding vehicular traffic flow and increasing chances for accidents.
The storage of junk, snow and ice removal and lawn length relates to properties that have garnered complaints from neighbors, according to City Administrator Alan Christianson.
“We have ordinances on the books already that deal with these issues. The goal is to provide further clarification on the process of handling each of those issues and to streamline it a bit so issues can be dealt with in a more timely manner when they are brought to the city’s attention,” Christianson said.
The city’s storage of junk ordinance is proposed to be completely revised to include a new portion on prohibiting improper furniture storage. The proposed new portion reads: No person shall place and allow to remain exposed to the elements, whether outdoors or within an unenclosed porch or similar area, any chair, sofa, bed, table or other related or similar furniture, which is not designed and intended for outdoor use and which is thereby readily susceptible to deterioration or which thereby provides a harborage for rodents. This section shall not apply to furniture which is unused and placed outside as refuse for collection and disposal. The proposal calls for a $187 ticket for violators plus the associated cost of collecting and disposing if items by city personnel.
The city’s snow and ice removal ordinance is proposed to be added to regarding to second and following violations.The proposed new language states if one written notice has been sent, as set forth in this subsection, during that winter season, no further notices for additional violations on the same property are required.
The city’s regulation of lawn and grass length is proposed to be added to regarding to second and following violations. The proposed new language states if one written notice has been sent, as set forth in this subsection, during that calendar year, no further notices for additional violations on the same property are required in that calendar year.
Another hearing involves a proposal to repeal and recreate the city’s municipal well recharge area overlay district. The Municipal Well Recharge Area Overlay District regulates separation distances between land uses to protect municipal groundwater resources from certain land use activities by imposing appropriate restrictions upon lands located within the approximate groundwater recharge area of the city’s municipal wells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.