The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the Mikana, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office was called for a wellness check for an adult, white male subject after he had made a threat to a person who lived nearby. Upon arrival, deputies observed the male barricaded in a room with a firearm. Law enforcement and the subject talked through a standoff. At one point the subject raised a firearm at deputy who then fired at the subject. The subject was struck. The subject was provided medical support and then air-lifted to a regional hospital. The subject is currently in critical but stable condition.
No other persons were injured during the incident.
All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.
DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.