The Barron County Sheriff’s Department arrested Justin Cloud, 32, of Barron, on Thursday, May 14.
Cloud is being held in the Barron County Jail, suspected of three counts of arson and three counts of reckless endangering safety.
Over the past month, Cloud, who also was a volunteer firefighter with the Barron Fire Department, set three grass fires in the Barron Fire District. Cloud did respond to one of those fires as a firefighter.
The Barron Fire Department has suspended Cloud.
