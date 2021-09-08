An Amish buggy was struck by a vehicle, Tuesday, in Barron County, causing non-life threatening injuries to the operator.
The Barron County Sheriff Department received a call of a motor vehicle crash at 6:53 p.m., Sept.7, involving an Amish buggy on Eighth Avenue (CTH D) near 21st Street, Prairie Lake Township, Barron County.
The setting sun was a contributing factor, according to barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Upon arrival, it was determined a 21-year-old woman, who was by herself, was riding in an Amish buggy traveling westbound on County D and was struck from behind by a 42-year-old man from Rice Lake, who was also westbound. After the buggy was struck, it rolled into the ditch causing non-life threatening injuries to the woman who was transported by Chetek Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Barron.
The driver of the truck, was operating a 2014 Dodge Ram truck, was not injured.
The crash is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Ambulance, Mayo Helicopter and Wisconsin State Patrol responded.
