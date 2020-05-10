Beginning May 11, the state Department of Motor Vehicles will serve all driver license and ID card customers. There will be no in-person vehicle transactions because they can all be done online, by mail and/or third party.
Appointments are recommended where available. To make an appointment, customers can use the Driver License Guide at https://dlguides.wi.gov/. They can also use this guide to begin the paperwork and submit it electronically.
DMV will follow guidelines for social distancing, thus the number of customers allowed in an office at any one time will be limited.
If you have a Wisconsin Driver License or Instruction Permit, the following options are available without visiting the Department of Motor Vehicles
• NEW: Renew your driver license or instruction permit online
• NEW: Waive the road test and get a probationary driver license online
• Get a duplicate instruction permit, driver license or probationary driver license online
Beginning May 11, people may be eligible to renew a driver license online and receive the new license in the mail. Requirements include being a U.S. citizen 64 years of age or younger, having a probationary or regular license that is unexpired or has been expired for less than one year and holding a Class D or Class DM license only
You will not be able to use this online process to renew your regular or probationary license if:
— You would like to apply for an original (first time) REAL ID-compliant driver license. First time REAL ID applicants must visit a DMV Customer Service Center.
— Your driver license has been expired for more than one year.
— Your driver license is suspended, revoked or canceled in Wisconsin or any other state.
— You hold a Commercial Driver License
— Your Federal Medical Card (Fed Med) is expired or your commercial driver license (CDL) is surrendered for not providing a current Fed Med card.
— You need a duplicate commercial learner permit (CLP) or motorcycle instruction permit.
— You wish to change an eyeglass or contact lens restriction.
— You have applied for four driver license duplicates online within the last year.
— The Social Security Number on record does not verify with Social Security Online Verification (SSOLV).
— You have had a legal name change since your driver license was last issued.
— You are not a U.S. citizen (non U.S. citizens must visit a DMV customer service center to apply).
— Your photo is not on file at Wisconsin DMV or your photo on file does not meet current DMV photo standards.
— You wish to update or disclose an invisible disability.
Teen drivers under the age of 18 may be eligible to have their road test waived using an online system to obtain a Probationary license.
Requirements:
— You are a U.S. Citizen
— Your Regular Instruction Permit is unexpired or has been expired for less than one year
— Customer must have held the Regular Instruction Permit for 6 months violation free
— Customer must have completed a Driver Education Course and Behind the Wheel and the records are on file with DMV
— Completed 30 hours of supervised driving
— Customer will be required to have an adult sponsor. You will be asked to provide your adult sponsor information, including their driver license or ID card number, during this transaction.
— DMV may require a road test for drivers who used the waiver
You will not be able to waive your road test:
— If there is a failed road test on record
— Your driver license is suspended, revoked or canceled in Wisconsin or any other state
— If you are age 18 or over
— If you are moving to Wisconsin from another state
— If you have not successfully completed an approved Driver Training Education Course or Behind the Wheel
— For students who don’t qualify for the road test waiver or whose parents or guardians prefer a road test, DMV road tests resume May 26, 2020, by appointment only, and should be scheduled online.
Sponsors
— Sponsor (parent or guardian) agrees to accept responsibility and vouch for the safe driving abilities of the new student
— Sponsor will sign electronic agreement
— The sponsor’s driver license or ID card number will be entered into the online system and they will receive verification that our records indicate they approved the skills test waiver
— Sponsor may withdraw sponsorship which cancel the probationary license.
How to apply
— Driver Training Schools will submit student records to DMV. These records will show completion status of the Driver Training Education course and Behind-the-Wheel
— Sponsor (parent or guardian) will acknowledge full responsibility and sign the online waiver
— Students who meet the requirements may click the box below
Get a duplicate Regular License, Instruction Permit or Probationary License
You may use this online system to apply for a duplicate license.
Requirements:
— US Citizen
— Customer must have a valid product not expiring within 30 days
Get started online
Please read the above requirements and review everything below before using this online system.
Have the following items ready:
Your Wisconsin driver license number, the last four digits of your Social Security Number (or your full Social Security Number if you don't have your Wisconsin driver license number available), your date of birth and your zip code.
If you are under the age of 18, adult sponsorship will be required. You will be asked to provide your adult sponsor information, including their driver license or ID card number, during this transaction.
You will be required to enter your email address within this application.
A valid credit or debit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express)
• For credit or debit card payments, your account will be charged the required duplicate or renewal product fee and convenience fee .
Quick reminders:
• Change of address. This online application will ask you to verify your Wisconsin residence and/or mailing address and will allow you to make any needed updates.
• Mandatory insurance. No person may operate a vehicle in Wisconsin unless the owner or driver of the vehicle has liability insurance in effect for the vehicle being operated and carries proof of insurance whenever driving. Failure to have insurance could result in a fine of up to $500. Proof of insurance is not required for the issuance of a duplicate driver license. See insurance requirements for additional information.
Note: Your request for a driver license or instruction permit is not complete until you receive a confirmation message at the end of the transaction. Once the online transaction is completed you cannot cancel the transaction nor receive a refund.
What happens next?
• Receipt: A receipt, including your photo, will be emailed to you upon successful completion of this online transaction. This receipt is acceptable photo identification for voting and serves as your driver license until your card arrives in the mail. Adobe Reader 6.0 or higher is required to view and print driver license receipts. If you do not have a printer but wish to obtain a receipt, please contact DMV Communication Centerat (608) 264-7447.
• Timing. Your driver license will be processed and mailed to you through the USPS using first class mail. If you have not received your driver license within 10 business days, please contact DMV Communication Centerat (608) 264-7447.
Note: This online service is not available from 2 a.m. - 3 a.m. each day due to system updates.
This service may not be available on Sundays from 6 a.m.–9 a.m. due to regular system maintenance.
