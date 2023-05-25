The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reminds Memorial Day weekend travelers to slow down on Wisconsin roadways and “know before you go” with 511 Wisconsin – either online at 511wi.gov or via the 511 Wisconsin app.
“Speeding and reckless driving continue to be major problems on Wisconsin roadways and across the nation,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “The summer travel season is upon us and we’re urging drivers to slow down and stay focused on the road ahead. Glancing at a text or social media alert while driving is not worth it. Together, our careful driving behaviors can help everyone reach their destination safely.”
WisDOT offers these safety reminders:
- Buckle Up, Phone Down – every trip, every time. Encourage family, friends and co-workers to take the pledge.
- Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.
- Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones.
- Move over or slow down for emergency responders stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing. That includes police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles. In addition, state law restricts use of a cell phone in areas surrounding those vehicles.
- Steer It, Clear It! State law requires drivers to move vehicles involved in a crash out of traffic if no one is hurt and the vehicles can be moved safely. If someone is hurt or the vehicle is disabled, drivers should not risk injury by trying to push the vehicle out of traffic.
All Wisconsin rest areas are open. These facilities offer restrooms and a break from travel.
To open as many lanes as possible, most road construction will pause during the weekend. Significant road construction projects that may impact Memorial Day weekend travel include:
- Buffalo County: WIS 35 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals at three bridge locations – two in Fountain City and one northwest of the WIS 35/54 intersection.
- Polk County: US 63 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals at 7th Street North in the village of Clear Lake.
- Polk and St. Croix counties: WIS 65 is closed from the north junction of Jewell Street in Star Prairie to US 8 in the town of Balsam Lake. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 46 and WIS 64.
- Sawyer County: US 63 is closed in Hayward, and traffic is detoured via WIS 27, Railroad Street and WIS 77.
- Washburn County: US 53 is reduced to a single lane in each direction on the southbound lanes between Pine Grove Road in the town of Sarona and Wildcat Road in the town of Beaver Brook.
- Marathon County: WIS 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Marathon County E and Marathon County H.
- Marathon County: WIS 107 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Maratech Avenue and North Street in the Village of Marathon City.
- Oneida County: WIS 17 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between US 8 and Stevens Street in Rhinelander.
- Waushara County: WIS 21 is closed to through traffic between Coloma and Wautoma. Traffic is detoured via WIS 73 and I-39.
- Brown County: Southbound I-43 reduced to one lane across the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay. Motorists should expect delays and consider crossing the Fox River via WIS 172.
- Outagamie County: WIS 54, between Shiocton and Seymour, is closed to through traffic. Motorists should follow the signed detour routes via WIS 76, County A, WIS 47, County B, WIS 55, County G and County PP.
- Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Expect intermittent ramp, lane, and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Milwaukee and Grafton.
- Milwaukee County: Three lanes remain open in both directions on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. Ramps at North Avenue remain closed, as well as the Burleigh Street on-ramp to I-41 southbound.
- Racine County: WIS 20 is closed from WIS 36 to US 45 near Waterford. Motorists should use the posted detour via WIS 36/WIS 83, WIS 11 and US 45.
- Walworth County: Motorists will encounter single lane closures in both directions along US 12 between Lake Geneva and Elkhorn.
- Columbia County: Two lanes are open each way on I-39/90/94 at the WIS 60 interchange near Lodi. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts.
- Juneau County: I-90/94 is open to two lanes in each direction on temporary roadway and bridge structures at the WIS 82 interchange in Mauston. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts.
- Monroe County: Motorists will encounter a traffic shift on I-90/94 near Camp Douglas. All lanes are open in this work zone.
