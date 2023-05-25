DOT Road Construction Northwest Region update

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reminds Memorial Day weekend travelers to slow down on Wisconsin roadways and “know before you go” with 511 Wisconsin – either online at 511wi.gov or via the 511 Wisconsin app.

“Speeding and reckless driving continue to be major problems on Wisconsin roadways and across the nation,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “The summer travel season is upon us and we’re urging drivers to slow down and stay focused on the road ahead. Glancing at a text or social media alert while driving is not worth it. Together, our careful driving behaviors can help everyone reach their destination safely.”

