A driver led law enforcement officers on a high speed chase followed by a footchase west of Cadott, Monday, before the individual was found hiding in an apartment complex trash container. Drugs were recovered inside the vehicle.
The incident occurred at about 9 p.m., April 24.
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for lane deviations and left-of-center near County X and County XX.
The vehicle fled and got onto Wisconsin 29 westbound with speeds reaching 100 mph.
Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie Police successfully deployed tire deflation spikes, and the vehicle turned northbound on Wisconsin 53 as the front tires deflated.
The vehicle continued to flee as the front tires eventually fell off and was only on the rims and speeds decreased.
The vehicle exited Wisconsin 53 at County X/River Rd in the city of Chippewa Falls and then came to rest in a steep ditch where the operator then fled on foot.
The operator was arrested moments later, attempting to hide in a dumpster of a nearby apartment complex and identified as Gregory Knitter. Knitter had outstanding warrants for fail to appear for numerous previous charges of fleeing and eluding as well as domestic abuse.
There were three other passengers in the vehicle, two of which were juveniles. One of the juveniles sustained a head laceration/injury from striking the windshield when the vehicle struck the ditch embankment. The juvenile was transported by Chippewa Fire to Mayo Eau Claire and treated and released. Methamphetamine and marijuana were recovered inside the vehicle.
Knitter is facing possible charges of OWI causing injury with a minor child in the vehicle, fleeing/eluding, first degree reckless endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, resisting and felony bail jumping.
The incident is still under investigation, and additional charges are expected.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Chippewa Falls Police Department, Lake Hallie Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Chippewa Fire & Rescue responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.