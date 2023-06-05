A 30-year-old male suspect is in custody today, Monday, June 5, 2023, after a 54-year-old woman was flown to an Eau Claire hospital suffering from a stab wound after a domestic dispute this morning in the town of Prairie Lake, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.
The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Cameron resident Michael Townsend, who's now being held in jail pending formal charges by the district attorney's office, the sheriff added.
