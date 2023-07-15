The Barron County 911 Center received a call at 8:57 p.m., Friday, July 14, of a 2-car accident on Hwy 63 at 19th Ave, just west of Cumberland. The caller reported no injuries.
A deputy from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash.
During the investigation the officer determined the driver of one of the vehicles was under the influence of an intoxicant and went to place him under arrest, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The subject resisted arrest and a struggle between the deputy and the suspect took place. Officers from both the Cumberland and Turtle Lake Police Department responded to assist in taking the suspect into custody.
The deputy and suspect were taken to Barron Hospital and were treated for minor injuries.
The suspect, Shawn Thielman, 38, from St Cloud, Minn., was arrested and is being held in the Barron County Jail, facing possible charges of OWI-third, resisting arrest and battery to a law enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.