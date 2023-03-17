Doug LaFollette

Gov. Tony Evers announced he is appointing former State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski to Secretary of State of Wisconsin. The appointment fills a vacancy created by Secretary of State Doug La Follette’s retirement, effective today, March 17. La Follette was first elected as Secretary of State in 1974 and then again in 1982, holding the office for 11 consecutive terms spanning more than 40 years.

In a constitutional office that has been held by fewer than 30 individuals since 1848, Godlewski will be only the third woman in Wisconsin state history to serve as Secretary of State. Glenn Wise made Wisconsin state history as the first woman to serve as Secretary of State when she was appointed by former Governor Walter J. Kohler Jr. in 1955. Vel Phillips was the second woman to serve as Secretary of State—in 1978, she became the first woman ever to be elected to the position and the first African American elected to statewide office in Wisconsin.

