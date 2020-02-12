A Chetek man faces possible meth related charged after Barron County law enforcement officials say they found meth in his home and in his possession while on a U.S. mail route.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at 1:54 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, at 963 County SS, Chetek.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, located during that search warrant was 21 grams of methamphetamine. The owner of the house, Tim Wilson, 66, was not at home but was later arrested while on his U.S. Mail route. When taken into custody, Wilson also had 2 additional grams of
methamphetamine in his possession.
The street value of these drugs is about $2,300.
Wilson was booked into the Barron County Jail. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wilson was released on a $10,000 signature bond on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Drug Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.