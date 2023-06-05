Ryan Tice has a knack for video production. When the time came for him to share his Project SEARCH internship experience with others at a graduation ceremony for the program, he used pictures and sound.
"What I liked about Project SEARCH is that they've given me the opportunity to create promotional videos for Project SEARCH," Tice said.
He was one of six interns who gained job skills through Project SEARCH, a program for young adults with disabilities.
"The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is proud of what these interns have achieved over the last nine months through Project SEARCH," said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. "These interns are among almost 200 Project SEARCH graduates this program year, and we look forward to seeing what they will accomplish as highly skilled members of our state's workforce."
The graduation ceremony at Rice Lake Weighing Systems on Thursday, June 1, in Rice Lake, marked the completion of a nine- to 12-month immersive work experience. The interns recounted their hands-on experiences and talked about their future career opportunities.
In addition to the host site, the local internship experience was made possible by partners including the Department of Workforce Development's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, Cooperative Educational Service Agency 10, Ventures Unlimited, TMG Wisconsin, Inclusa, and Children's Long-Term Support in Washburn County.
Project SEARCH is a collaborative effort among state vocational rehabilitation agencies, area schools, local employers, and long-term care organizations to help interns acquire marketable, competitive, and transferable skills that lead to employment. The interns complete multiple 10-week rotations to maximize exposure to different career paths and learn employability skills in a classroom and hands-on job skills within the business environment.
Started at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in 1996, Project SEARCH has provided workforce training to approximately 1,500 Wisconsin residents since its statewide launch in 2008. For more, visit Project SEARCH Wisconsin at: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/dvr/programs/project-search/.
