A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning when the vehicle he was operating struck another vehicle backing out of a private driveway.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department was notified at 1:20 p.m., Aug. 9, of a traffic accident on 125th Avenue east of Wis. 124 in the town of Eagle Point.
The victim was identified as Weston S. Finnessy, 37, of rural Chippewa Falls.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, the caller indicated a motorcycle was east bound on 125th Avenue and struck a trailer/truck that was backing out onto the roadway from a private driveway. The caller indicated the driver of the motorcycle was severely injured. Upon arrival of EMS, an assessment determined that the victim had died due to his injuries.
The traffic accident investigation determined speed was a major factor of the accident. A witness, who was a friend of the deceased also riding a motor cycle, stated he and the victim were traveling well over the posted 55 mph speed limit prior to the accident.
The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
