Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.