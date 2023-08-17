Two people were killed in a crash in Polk County on Thursday.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office reported the 911 call was at 6:46 a.m., Aug. 17. Arriving deputies found a Kia passenger car and Dodge pickup truck were involved.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
Two people were killed in a crash in Polk County on Thursday.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office reported the 911 call was at 6:46 a.m., Aug. 17. Arriving deputies found a Kia passenger car and Dodge pickup truck were involved.
A preliminary investigation showed the eastbound Kia crossed the centerline and struck the westbound Dodge. Lifesaving measures were attempted but both drivers, the only individuals in the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Victims names are not being released until families are notified.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
These are the seventh and eighth traffic fatality in Polk County this year.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.