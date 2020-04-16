The Chippewa County Sheriff’s office responded early Thursday to a report of a one vehicle crash with injury and entrapment in the town of Lake Holcombe with multiple injuries and subjects entrapped in the vehicle.
The accident was reported at 3:56 a.m., April 16 at the intersection of County M at 260th Avenue. Law enforcement, EMS and fire personnel responded and individuals were extricated from the vehicle. One male subject was air lifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, the investigation showed the vehicle was westbound on County M at a high rate of speed. The operator, Chloe Brenner, 25, failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle entered the ditch and collided with a tree causing extensive damage to the vehicle. Brenner was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital and was later arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
One male passenger was air lifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. Two additional passengers received non-life threatening injuries.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to Kowalczyk.
Passenger names were not released.
Agencies Involved: Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Cornell fire and EMS, Chippewa Falls EMS, Life Link helicopter, and Mayo 2 helicopter responded.
An investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.