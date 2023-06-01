The Wisconsin Governor's office is seeking applicants for the Barron County Circuit Court – Branch 2 judge position.
The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge J. M. Bitney’s retirement, effective Sept., 15, 2023. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.
