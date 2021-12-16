Xcel Energy crews continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to assess damage and restore power to customers after a line of severe thunderstorms and high winds rolled through Wisconsin last night causing extensive damage to trees, poles and power lines.
More than 450 employees and contractors are part of the effort to get the power back on in the areas Xcel Energy serves in the Upper Midwest.
Since Wednesday night in Wisconsin around 24,000 customers experienced an outage and as of 8 a.m. about 16,000 customers are still without power in the state.
When it comes to restoring power, priority is given to situations that threaten public safety, such as live downed wires. However, continuing high winds and dropping temperatures throughout the day will make restoration efforts challenging. Repair priority is based on what will restore power to the largest number of customers most quickly, such as transmission lines or feeder lines that serve large amounts of customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.