Enbridge Line 5

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with an investigation of soil suspected to be contaminated along Enbridge Line 5 south of Ashland.

On the evening of Aug. 3, Enbridge reported to the DNR that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated near Old Airport Road and Holmes Road, approximately 1 mile west of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa reservation. Enbridge told DNR staff they believe the contamination was from a historical discharge and not an ongoing release.

